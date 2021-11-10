Billy Gunn Not Interested In A War Between WWE And AEW

The war of words between AEW and WWE has heated up in recent months. Shots have been traded from both sides not only by the officials but performers from both companies as well. Though Billy Gunn doesn’t seem interested in joining this fight. The wrestling veteran recently had an interview with Riju Dasgupta of SportsKeeda.

There are many fans who want a full-blown war between the two promotions and believe that AEW can take WWE down. Talking about the notion, Billy explained that he doesn’t necessarily want to take the rival promotion down:

“Do we really want to take them down? Is it better that we just have competition? I think that’s what made the Attitude Era and the thing with WCW and WWE good is that there was competition. If you don’t have any competition, then I feel, and these are my opinions, I feel that we thrive on competition,”

Billy Gunn Wants The Competition To Be Natural

Billy Gunn and DX were inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2019

Billy Gun explained that taking shots at the other promotion means that they are not focusing on their own product as much as they can:

“The minute we try to start poking the bear or try to say we’re better than them, I feel that we’re not concentrating on the best that AEW can do. Like WWE is always going to be WWE. AEW’s going to be AEW. So let’s just be us. If our paths cross and it becomes something like that, let it happen naturally.”

Billy Gunn has had a number of runs with WWE. His longest tenure started with his debut for the promotion in 1993 and lasted through 2004. The former DX member was hired as a coach by AEW in January 2019. He has since started making TV appearances as well.