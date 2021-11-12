Brock Lesnar Vows To Make Return To SmackDown

Brock Lesnar is likely to make a return to WWE television. The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California made an announcement which stated that Brock Lesnar has vowed to buy a ringside ticket to the December 10 edition of SmackDown.

“The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10!,” says the caption of the post by Staples Center’s official Twitter account.

The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: https://t.co/uHliSwMDxt pic.twitter.com/euSyXGDNOL — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) November 11, 2021

There are no details available yet on what this particular episode of SmackDown will have in store for us. Brock Lesnar got suspended in storyline on the post-Crown Jewel SmackDown episode. He started a locker room-clearing brawl with Roman Reigns, which earned him the suspension by WWE producer and on-air authority figure Adam Pearce. Lesnar also proceeded to attack Pearce afterwards. He was drafted to SmackDown on October 27 despite being suspended. On the following SmackDown episode, Lesnar was fined $1 million by Pearce.

It is possible that we will see Lesnar involved in a storyline that will continue on till Royal Rumble 2022. The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the event went live in October and the promotional material features Brock Lesnar prominently. The Royal Rumble poster features Lesnar in the middle with other stars like Roman Reigns, Big E, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair beside him.

Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. We could see Lesnar appear in action on the event. It wouldn’t be surprising if he is featured in a main event match, apart from the Men’s Royal Rumble.

