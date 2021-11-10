Bryan Danielson Talks Latest Wave Of WWE Roster Cuts

Bryan Danielson has spoken out about the latest wave of WWE roster cuts.

Nov. 4 was a dreaded day in the wrestling business. On that day, 18 WWE wrestlers were released by the promotion. Among the names were Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Ember Moon, and Franky Monet.

Bryan Danielson On WWE Releases

During a chat with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Bryan Danielson said that while he can understand things from WWE’s point of view, he feels the company shares some blame here.

“You offered them a contract to be with you for three years or whatever. If you overpaid them, that’s your bad and you’re still a very profitable company. That’s kind of my take on it. I wish they wouldn’t, you know what I mean? But I also understand it’s business in America [and] profits tend to be the most important thing a lot of times. You can even talk to the people within the companies. Like I love Vince McMahon, I do. I’ve learned so much from him but companies are not people anymore. They’ve taken on this whole — legally, they are their own corporation. For whatever reason, even good people make decisions that benefit a company that actually hurt the people that have worked so hard for the company. That’s hard on me mentally but that’s also the system that has been rewarded financially here in the United States.”

Danielson is currently a member of the AEW roster. He admits that he’ll keep tabs on WWE since a lot of his friends are still with the company. Not to mention, Danielson’s father-in-law, John Laurinaitis, works for the company.

Danielson is preparing for the finals of the AEW World Heavyweight Title Eliminator tournament. He will be taking on Miro in the finals at Full Gear on Nov. 13.

H/T to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co for the quotes.