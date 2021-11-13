Changes Made To Survivor Series Teams

Survivor Series is coming up ahead, and changes have been made as two sports on Team SmackDown have opened up following last night’s episode of SmackDown.

This update comes following Aliyah and Sami Zayn‘s removal from their Survivor Series teams last night on SmackDown. Aliyah got removed from the women’s team by Sonya Deville, and Zayn’s ejection came following a loss to Jeff Hardy. For now, we do not know who will take up their spots in the team.

Aliyah teamed up with Sasha Banks and Naomi to defeat Shotzi, Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a six-woman match. Aliyah got the win for the team when Naomi helped her reverse the Sharpshooter into a pin. Backstage, Deville approached Aliyah and said that she has been removed from the team. While we don’t know why this decision was taken, it probably has something to do with Deville being involved in a feud with Naomi.

On the men’s side, Zayn went to Adam Pearce to convince him to remove Hardy from Team SmackDown. Pearce instead booked them in a match with the loser getting removed from the team. Zayn tried to cheat and pick up a victory to keep his spot but Hardy defeated him via pinfall after hitting him with a Twist of Fate followed by a Swanton Bomb.

We don’t know who will get the final spots on Team SmackDown for Survivor Series. The event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, November 21.

WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns – Champion vs. Champion Match

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair – Champion vs. Champion Match

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, and TBA) – Men’s Elimination Tag Team Match

Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Bazler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya, and TBA) vs. Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega) – Women’s Elimination Tag Team Match