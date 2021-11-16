Chris Dickinson Speaks On Injury Suffered At NJPW Battle In The Valley

Chris Dickinson has given an update following an injury.

Dickinson was in action this past Saturday night (Nov. 13) at NJPW Battle In The Valley. He teamed with Brody King to take on Stray Dog Army. The match didn’t end as planned.

Dickinson landed wrong on a frog splash and needed medical attention right away. He was then stretchered out of the venue.

Chris Dickinson Out About 5-6 Months

Chris Dickinson issued a lengthy statement on his Twitter account. In the post, he revealed that he has dislocated his leg out the rear of his hip socket. He’ll be out around five to six months.

Here’s what’s going on. I want to be as transparent as possible with you. Thank you for all the love, messages, tweets, everything.



It means so much ?? pic.twitter.com/gcn6DOAYu8 — Chris Dickinson – ?????????? (@DirtyDickinson) November 15, 2021

“So I’m going to give everyone an update on my situation. First off I want to apologize to the fans of NJPW and the company for not being able to compete at the Riverside event and future scheduled STRONG events today.

“That being said I dislocated my leg out of the rear of my hip socket and in the process experienced an acetabulum posterior wall fracture. I will say the process of dealing with the pain of this type of dislocation is unlike anything I have ever experienced in my lifetime.

“It’s a clean break of one piece about the size of your thumb that needs to be reattached otherwise the femur can easily slip out of place. Hip injuries are generally way worse and I’m in good hands with highly experienced trauma surgeons that deal with way more extensive injuries brought on by car accidents, motorcycle accidents, etc.

“I may be getting surgery today depending on a few other way worse automobile-related accidents that came in but absolutely tomorrow if not.

“My timeline I’ve been given for recovery is within the range of six months. My surgeon just said because of my background and athletic nature if I do everything right I can probably do it in five months. I give my word I will do my absolute best to return to the ring as fast as humanly possible.

“Thank you NJPW. I am blessed to have the best company behind me as well as the best brothers that stuck by my side all night on Saturday. I am alone here 3000 miles from home but to get have that in such a situation is the definition of respect and love.

“I love you guys so much.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover Dickinson’s medical expenses. As of this writing, $9,611 of the $20,000 goal has been met.