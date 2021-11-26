Cody Rhodes Deactivates Twitter, Then Gives It To AEW Community Outreach Team

Earlier this month, Cody Rhodes deactivated his Twitter account @CodyRhodes. The account has since been reactivated but with some changes. The name now listed on the account is “AEW Community Outreach”.

Several people on social media have noted that Rhodes took to Instagram stories to say that his Twitter account will be given to the AEW Community Outreach Team.

“I know folks were upset I deactivated my Twitter – but I’ve decided to lend those followers and transition the account to The AEW COMMUNITY OUTREACH TEAM! Good people doing good things for each other. Happy Thanksgiving!”

It’s possible Rhodes decided to leave Twitter in response to negativity from fans. That is just speculation, however. Rhodes has been receiving a negative reaction from fans as of late which was clear in Chicago on Wednesday night. The live crowd in the Wintrust Arena booed Cody throughout his main event match. When Rhodes tossed his weight belt into the crowd, the person who caught it ended up throwing it back. After the show went off the air, Rhodes teased exiting through the “heel” tunnel on the left as well. More on what happened with Cody and the live crowd in Chicago is available in the link below: