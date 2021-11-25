Dante Martin Joins Team Taz, Baffles Darius Martin & Lio Rush

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Dante Martin surprised everyone by officially signing a contract with Team Taz. This move seemed to surprise Lio Rush, who had been managing and teaming with the Top Flight Member as of late. It also seemed to surprise his brother, Darius.

Both Darius and Lio Rush have commented on this development recently on social media.

Dante Martin took to Twitter and simply posted the following:

This led his brother to respond with the following:

Lio Rush noted that he has been trying to reach Dante and has been unable to.

Dante…. Answer your phone man. Shit not even funny anymore. @lucha_angel1 https://t.co/n07N5kXHc7 — New Ep #NotFound out now! (@TheLionelGreen) November 25, 2021

“Don’t make me have to do this bro. I’ve been trying to call you all night.”

Rush would continue to say he is now accepting submissions to be part of his team.

Brian Cage and Ricky Starks were announced as the first members of Team Taz on July 23rd, 2020. The faction would then spend several weeks recruiting Will “Powerhouse” Hobbs and were eventually successful that fall. Brian Cage would then leave the stable earlier this summer, and Ricky Starks defeated him for the FTW title. Taz’s son Hook would officially join the stable as well in December of 2020.

Storylines involving Team Taz are often focussed on the FTW title. Brian Cage held the title for a year, defending it against Brian Pillman Jr., Brandon Cutler, and Will Hobbs before dropping it to Ricky Starks. Starks has defended the title once against Brian Cage and then twice on the Jericho Cruise against Sonny Kiss and Chuck Taylor.