Doudrop “Heartbroken” Over Eva Marie’s WWE Release

When Doudrop debuted on the main roster, she was paired with Eva Marie. When WWE made roster cuts last week, however, Eva Marie’s name was on the list. Doudrop recently spoke to Metro UK about Eva’s release. The former Piper Niven said that Eva Marie was like a big sister to her and she hopes to see her back in WWE someday.

“Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken because that woman is a big sister to me,” Doudrop said. “Behind the scenes, she is the nicest person you will ever meet… Every single person, she’s got a funny story with them. I just love her so much.”

“I hope it’s not the last we’ve seen of her in WWE, I think she’s amazing. When you see her in real life, you’re like… you’re amazing at being a heel. But time will tell – who knows what will happen in this crazy world?”

Doudrop and Eva Marie teamed together 4x on WWE programming. They had a 2-2 record together. They exchanged wins against the team of Naomi and Asuka. They teamed with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax and defeated the team of Alexa Bliss, Nikki ASH, Asuka and Naomi. They also lost a match to Tamina and Natalya.

In singles matches, they faced off against each other twice. Doudrop won both matches.