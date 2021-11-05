Franky Monet (Taya Valkyrie) Releases Statement On WWE Release

Franky Monet, who will very likely be returning to the name Taya Valkyrie shortly, has released a statement on her release from WWE. She offered thanks to Triple H and Shawn Michaels specifically.

“Well that didn’t go as planned! First and foremost I would like to thank WWE for allowing me to live my dream, even if it was cut short. To say I am disappointed would be an understatement, I’m confused, hurt, sad and honestly mad. I came there as one of the top luchadoras of our era and honestly leaving there a little broken,” Monet began her statement.

“I LOVED everyday when I got to go to work, being around the greatest minds in this business, getting to train in the BEST pro wrestling training facility in the world and see my friends everyday. I was completely enveloped in the industry. Thank you to Triple H, Shawn Michaels and the entire PC staff for welcoming me with open arms and allowing me to learn from you.”

The former Taya Valkyrie continued:

“I know who I am, I know what I’ve done and I know I have more to give. This is just another swerve in my journey that I didn’t expect but to be honest, my life has always been filled with those. Im a fighter, im stubborn and I am a very, very good pro wrestler.”

“Thank you to everyone that’s supported me through this chapter and thank you to everyone that will continue to support me into the next one. Time to let la WERA LOCA loose. Let’s make magic.”

Taya Valkyrie To Return Shortly

Kira Foster, aka Franky Monet, aka Taya Valkyrie, was trained by Lance Storm at the Storm Wrestling Academy in 2010. Although she had discussions with WWE about coming in early in her career, they never materialized. Instead she went to Mexico where she became a big star with AAA as Taya Valkyrie aka Wera Loca. She was part of the Los Perros del Mal stable led by the late Perro Aguayo Jr.

Valkyrie holds the record for the longest-single reign and most combined days spent with AAA’s Reina de Reinas Championship.

In 2016, she would debut in Lucha Underground as part of the World Wide Underground stable. That is where she would meet her now-husband, John Morrison.

In 2017, Valkyrie would debut with Impact Wrestling. She holds the record for the longest single-reign with the Knockouts Championship. In storyline, Valkyrie was arrested for the attempted murder of John E. Bravo which was meant to explain her departure from the company.