“Hangman” Adam Page Posts Press Release Regarding AEW World Title Win

At AEW Full Gear 2021, “Hangman” Adam Page became the 4th wrestler to win the AEW World Championship. Yesterday, the new champion posted a press release on social media regarding his victory.

“HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE SHARES HIS THOUGHTS AFTER BEING CROWNED ALL ELITE WRESTLING WORLD CHAMPION AT FULL GEAR

After celebrating his championship win over Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear by sharing seventeen orders of baby back ribs from Chili’s with the Dark Order, answering seventy-four congratulatory text messages and two asking to get them booked on Dark, and obnoxiously snoring his way through two early morning Delta airlines flights home, “Hangman” Adam Page has decided to share his thoughts about and intentions as AEW World Champion”

Page then continue to announce that he is declaring this November 17th as National Cowboy Sh*t Day.” Dynamite will air in his home state of Virginia that night. He will also study the vegan diet to prepare for the new #1 contender to his title, Bryan Danielson. He gave a shout-out to the copyright-defying YouTube channel airing “The Good, the Bad, and the Elite” series here. Page also said he’s going to purchase an electric vehicle but put horns on the front so it looks badass. He then gave a thank you to all his fans for supporting him.

“If you would like to hear more of “Hangman” Adam Page’s thoughts on his recent championship win, “tell them I ain’t doing anymore of those podcasts as long as I live, you think I wanna be on the don and dookie youtube show or whatever yeah right get a clue, I’m champion now I got so much sh*t to do I’m already so stressed.”

The full press release can be read below:

AEW World Title Statistics

There have been 3 previous champions. Omega holds the record for the longest reign, but Moxley holds the record for the most title defenses in a single reign.