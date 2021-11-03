Impact Hard To Kill 2022 Date & Location Revealed

Impact Wrestling has confirmed the date and location for Hard to Kill, the company’s first pay-per-view event of 2022.

Hard to kill is headed to The Factory in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, January 8th.

Although no matches have been announced as of this writing, fans can expect Moose to defend his Impact World Championship against Josh Alexander.

Alexander defeated Christian Cage to win the IMPACT Title during the main event of Bound For Glory. Just minutes later, Moose cashed in his ‘Call Your Shot’ trophy and defeat the new Champion for the belt.

IMPACT Hard To Kill

Mickie James will also likely be part of the next PPV, after defeating Deonna Purazzo for the IMPACT Women’s Championship at Bound For Glory.

You can watch the replay of Bound For Glory via FITE TV. Hard To Kill is also expected to be available on FITE TV as a PPV event.

The show will also be taking place on the same day as New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom Day 3, which is worth bearing in mind in terms of ‘Forbidden Door’ crossover.