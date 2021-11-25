J Sports Announces End to Partnership with WWE

The WWE will need to find a new TV distribution deal in Japan.

Japanese broadcast network J Sports has shared that they will not be renewing a new deal with WWE. Subtitled and highlighted episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown will end on December 31.

“Thank you for watching J SPORTS. December 31, 2021, all six programs of English version / Japanese subtitled version/highlight version of “WWE Raw” and “WWE SmackDown” that have been delivered to WWE fans nationwide for many years.

Broadcasting/distribution of the “PPV Tournament” will end on December 27 (Monday),” shared J Sports.

More Details on J Sports Deal

The WWE hasn’t released a statement regarding the end of their partnership with J Sports. The end of their collaboration ends a 24-year deal. J Sports also announced that their Video on Demand for WWE called “WWE Pack” will not end until January 31, 2022. However, it is unclear if that means users can watch WWE Day 1 and the Royal Rumble. J Sports is also warning WWE Pack members to cancel in December.

WWE Pay Per Views in January

WWE will start next year with their first PPV on New Years Day, called Day 1. The event will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s unclear what WWE plans are for the event or if unique stipulations will take place. On January 29, 2022, the Royal Rumble will happen at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Tickets for both events are still on sale.

As this year ends, WWE will look to have another successful year in 2022. However, they will have to find a new TV distribution partner to keep consumers in Japan.