AEW Star Jake Hager Has Beef With Josh Barnett

Jake Hager has some issues with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett.

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko was announced for a Bellator fight in Moscow but an opponent hadn’t been determined. Jake Hager threw his name in the mix, which prompted Barnett to go on a rant.

No, it's not.



Having more followers doesn't mean anything in terms of merit or skill in the ring.



You're a green boy who fights rookies. You don't even belong in the conversation.



Stick to AEW & getting in a few fights before you eventually lose & then quit.@RealJakeHager https://t.co/bjOV8yzCPX — ??? ????????? (@JoshLBarnett) July 8, 2021

Hager issued a scathing response going after Barnett’s history of failed drug tests.

I’ll put asses in the seats while you put needles in your ass.

Pass a drug test BOY and watch me get this fight https://t.co/9PzLeNSy6S — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) July 8, 2021

Jake Hager-Josh Barnett Beef Still Alive

Jake Hager made an appearance on The Throwing Down podcast and he made it clear that he won’t be joining Bloodsport, promoted by Barnett, anytime soon.

“I would definitely wanna dabble into anything wrestling, especially without striking. Getting punched just sucks, it just does. I would definitely wanna dabble on that but if you’re talking about a certain guy’s promotion I’m not working with that guy. Desperation is a stinky cologne and everyone wants to be a pro wrestler.”

Host Renee Paquette then asked Hager how the beef started.

“I don’t know, man. Some old man with a walking stick started coming at me on Twitter and I just kicked the stick out from underneath him and kept on walking.”

Barnett hasn’t competed in MMA since 2016. He has made some moves in the wrestling industry. Barnett served as a color commentator when NJPW aired on AXS TV.

In 2019, Barnett partnered up with the rising Game Changer Wrestling promotion. Both sides helped bring GCW Bloodsport to life.

