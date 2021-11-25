Jeff Hardy Offers Bizarre Suggestion For New Match Type

Jeff Hardy has an idea for a new match and it’s … interesting.

Hardy has been known to dive into creative ventures. Besides being a future WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff is also an artist and a musician. Now, he’s trying his hand at pitching match types.

This Idea Will Leave You Dizzy

During a chat with the folks at Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy revealed his pitch for an “upward spiral match.”

Yes, you read that right.

“I’m out there, but I have this idea for an upward spiral match….what if there was a match to which you wrestled for five minutes and then the ring starts spinning, and then it spins at a certain speed for a certain amount of time, and then it can stop.”

(via WWE)

Hardy continued, “Naturally, you’d get dizzy but then another two minutes or whatever it starts to spin again, but now it’s a little faster. I’m just curious to see if you can run spots as the ring’s spinning and be safe about it. An upward spiral match.”

Clearly, this type of match doesn’t really fit Jeff Hardy. Willow, on the other hand, would thrive in this type of environment.

Perhaps even Jeff’s concept character, Jeff Ross, could have success in the match as well. Jeff Ross is a character idea from Hardy based on late painter Bob Ross.

I have a headache …

H/T WrestlingNews.co for the quotes