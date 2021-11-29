John Morrison Comments On WWE Release

John Morrison was amongst the names cut from WWE‘s roster this month. He recently took to social media to comment on his departure from the company.

“I want you all to know how grateful I am for the support you gave me during this past run with WWE,” Morrison says in a video posted to Instagram. “I also want you to know that I did in fact receive a phone call from John Laurinaitis during which he told me that my services as a talent were no longer required by WWE. I didn’t even get a, ‘Best of luck on your future endeavors.’ I mean, if you’re gonna let me go, at least hit your catchphrase, right?”

Morrison continued to talk about how during this run with WWE he got to see and work with people he hadn’t in 10 years. He also got to make new friends and work with some of the best production in the business. During his first run with WWE, Morrison says he learned that wrestling is about telling stories more than anything else, and he’s still got more of his story to go.

“I happen to be a storyteller who takes a lot of pride in being able to do the flips, the tricks, the kicks and the hair whips but, those are just tools. The moves, the ropes, the ring, the mic, they are all just tools used by those who practice the art of professional wrestling to tell stories, and the great thing about being a storyteller is that when one chapter ends, another one begins.”

Morrison’s full comments can be heard in the player below:

Morrison returned to WWE in the fall of 2019 after having been gone since 2011. Prior to his WWE return, Morrison worked 2 years for Impact Wrestling where he won the promotion’s world title. He also worked on the Lucha Underground series, and won that promotion’s major championship as well.

