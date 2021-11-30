John Morrison Responds To Being Referenced On WWE RAW

John Morrison was released from WWE earlier this month and this was referenced last night on WWE Raw. Morrison’s former partner, The Miz, returned and was involved in a talking segment with Edge. During this interaction, Edge referenced that Miz had gone to perform on Dancing With The Stars and left his partner to get fired.

“You use this to get notoriety for your next endeavor, for your next reality show, for your next dance competition while you leave your partners high and dry to get fired,” Edge said to Miz.

Morrison issued the following response to this segment on social media.

hey @EdgeRatedR high & dry?? #JohnnyDripDrip is never not wet ?#TheFloodStud ?#AmericasMoistWanted ?

By the way when you jump into @mikethemiz ‘s water be prepared for a slaughter ? — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) November 30, 2021

Edge also referenced Miz getting mentioned on AEW Dynamite last week. CM Punk referred to MJF as a “less famous version of The Miz” on the show.

“You have people on other shows saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads,” Edge said to Miz.

“You have people on other shows saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads.” Edge to The Miz ?



(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/qDe6lZaZhb — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 30, 2021

There was another reference to released WWE talent on RAW last night as well. During a segment featuring Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, Morgan appeared to blame Lynch and her big-money contract for the release of her former Riott Squad teammates.

“You’re the reason why your friend is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?”