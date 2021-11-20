Jake Hager Disputes Jon Jones’ Claim Of Grappling Match

UPDATE: Jake Hager has taken to his Twitter account to dispute claims made by Jon Jones of a grappling match being set.

First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right. https://t.co/6ScRt0gNmj — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) November 20, 2021

Original:

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has got the itch to grapple again and he’ll be doing so against Jake Hager.

Jones hasn’t had a pro MMA fight since Feb. 2020. He earned a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes to retain the UFC 205-pound gold.

“Bones” then vacated the title in an effort to move up to the heavyweight division. He is looking to stay active in some way and he’s chosen the Fury Grappling promotion.

Jon Jones Claims Jake Hager Grappling Match Is Set

Jones took to his Twitter account to reveal that on Dec. 9, he’ll go one-on-one with AEW star Jake Hager in a grappling showdown.

Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 20, 2021

“Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against [former] WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight [Jake Hager].”

Don’t let Hager’s time with AEW and WWE fool you, this is no “freak show” match. Hager has a legitimate amateur wrestling pedigree. He set the single-season University of Oklahoma record for most pins in the 285-pound weight class.

In fact, when you look at the amateur backgrounds of both men, Hager is the more accomplished wrestler. Of course, Jones has proven to have top-notch wrestling in MMA.

Speaking of MMA, Hager has also dabbled into that world. He’s had success under the Bellator banner but obviously, Jones is more accomplished in that sport.

