Keith Lee Tells Fans “Patience Is Key” After WWE Release

Keith Lee got released from his WWE contract earlier this month on November 4. He received a lot of support from fans online and looks like there are some who are ready to drop watching WWE altogether because they released him.

A fan wrote to Lee on Twitter saying that he will never watch WWE again and would never support the company by going to their events. They asked how they can keep supporting Lee from now onwards.

Lee responded by thanking his fans for supporting him and asked them to be patient. He said he’s looking forward to the future and only time will tell what’s next in store for him.

“Right now, I think patience is key. Time is a friend right now. And I intend to make the most of it. I feel your support right this moment. In the not so distant future, I am sure something will come about. At such a time… well… time will tell I suppose,” Lee wrote in the quote tweet.

Right now, I think patience is key. Time is a friend right now. And I intend to make the most of it.



I feel your support right this moment. In the not so distant future, I am sure something will come about.



At such a time… well… time will tell I suppose. https://t.co/GYM60Gsel7 — Professional Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 12, 2021

It would be interesting to see where Keith Lee would end up next. AEW Tony Khan is interested in the recent WWE releases, and in a recent interview he said that he’s interesting in doing business with some of the people that WWE let go.

Following his release, it was reported that Lee had “attitude issues” in the company and that may have played a vital role in his release from the contract. PWTorch’s Wade Keller reported, “He just had, in general, attitude issues. Or as one wrestler told me tonight, “perceived attitude issues.” He just was frustrated. I’ve heard different things about him in terms of his mood being altered way more than it should in the modern era about being asked to do a job.”