Huge Update On Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE Status

Kyle O’Reilly might be wrapping up his time with WWE.

O’Reilly has been a mainstay on NXT much like his former Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong. All four men made names for themselves in Ring of Honor and walked into NXT with a ton of momentum. Now, only O’Reilly and Strong remain in WWE but soon, the latter may find himself standing alone.

Kyle O’Reilly Leaving WWE?

PWInsider reports that there is a possibility that Kyle O’Reilly could be on his way out of WWE by the end of 2021. The report notes that his contract is set to expire in December and there have been internal talks questioning his future within WWE.

The report notes that it still isn’t too late for O’Reilly to extend his deal with WWE. It’s been said that internally, O’Reilly is considered to be the number two top babyface on the NXT brand. That puts him behind current NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

O’Reilly was involved in a big feud with Adam Cole before Cole left WWE in favor of AEW. Bobby Fish was released from WWE as part of a wave of NXT roster cuts back in August. Fish is now signed with AEW. Roderick Strong is the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion and he has his own faction.

