Update On Lex Luger, Ric Flair, and Vladimir the Super Fan Documentaries

This summer, WWE announced that a documentary on Lex Luger would premiere on the WWE Network. It was supposed to air on July 4th to coincide with the anniversary of Luger slamming Yokozuna on the USS Intrepid. The documentary then just never premiered. According to a report from PW Insider, there are no plans for the Luger documentary or several others to ever air.

In particular, it was revealed that “Superfan: the Story of Vladimir” will never see the light of day. The documentary had been advertised but never aired on the WWE Network. There is no word on why the film is not expected to be released.

There was also a planned documentary on Ric Flair‘s health struggles in recent years that is not expected to air. Also, a film on Money in the Bank was once planned but now appears to have been dropped as well.

The trailer for the Vladimir documentary is still on WWE’s official YouTube page:

“The relationship that Vladimir has with WWE, it’s part of his moral fiber,” Jeff Jarrett says in the Superfan trailer. “It is part of his identity, and that was taken away.”

“I felt like he was at just about every show that I watched,” Sam Roberts also said.