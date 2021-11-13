Matt Cardona On Potential WWE Return

Matt Cardona has built a spot for himself in the independent circuit since his release from WWE, and he has no interest in going back anytime soon.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with WrestlingInc. He discussed things such as what was the lowest point of his wrestling career and more.

He was also asked about a potential return to WWE or AEW. Cardona claimed that he is forever grateful for his time in WWE but at the same time, he has no intention of going back anytime soon:

“I’ve not been talking to WWE, listen, I love WWE. I love my time there; I am forever grateful for my time. The only thing I ever wanted to do was be a WWE Superstar.

If it wasn’t for WWE, I wouldn’t have been able to create my podcast and have the time of my life right now.” said Matt Cardona, “I’m not saying, ‘never say never,’ but I have no intentions of going back anytime in the near future.”

Though the former champion later mentioned how he previously won the IC title the last time WrestleMania was in Dallas. He claimed that he would be open to a Hall Of Fame induction when the PPV returns to the area next year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Matt Cardona also revealed that he had a chat with AEW president Tony Khan a couple of months ago. Although he explained that he wasn’t offered a deal to return to the promotion.