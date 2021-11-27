Former WWE star Maven is claiming that he met with Triple H about a potential WWE return in a non-wrestling capacity before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

The retired wrestling star recently appeared on That 90s Wrestling podcast. He talked about things such as the rumors of him being considered for Evolution and more.

Speaking of his meeting with the game, Maven explained that he was discussing the potential of doing some announcing stuff before America shut down:

“Before the world was shut down before the pandemic, I actually travelled to Orlando and met with Hunter [Triple H] and with Albert [Matt Bloom] who is running the developmental down there now.

And I was talking to them about maybe doing some announcing stuff.” said Maven, “And I did that, and I went there, on March 11th of 2020. And if you remember, in America that’s the day America shutdown.”

The 45-year-old also discussed the possibility of making an in-ring return. He said that he never wants to turn his back on the idea.

Maven explained that his love for the business is never going to leave. He would definitely entertain any opportunity to return to wrestling in any capacity.

H/t to ewrestlingnews.com for the transcribed quotes