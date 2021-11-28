PROGRESS Chapter 126 Results

PROGRESS Wrestling aired their final Chapter event behind closed doors this weekend from the Theatre Peckham in London, England.

There were two major Championship matches on the card, with Gene Munny getting his shot against the PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir and the Greedy Souls getting a Tag Team Championship shot at the Smokin’ Aces.

Roy Johnson also had his first match back in the company since 2019, and the second semi-final in the Revelations of Divine Love tournament also took place.

PROGRESS Chapter 126

Here are the full results from PROGRESS Chapter 126:

Chris Ridgeway b. Kid Lykos

b. Kid Lykos Malik b. Danny Black

b. Danny Black Lana Austin b. Laura di Matteo

b. Laura di Matteo Big Guns Joe b. Tate Mayfairs

b. Tate Mayfairs Luke Jacobs and Ethan Allen (Young Guns) b. Damien Corvin and Bonesaw (Kings of The North)

(Young Guns) b. Damien Corvin and Bonesaw (Kings of The North) Charles Crowley b. ELIJAH

b. ELIJAH Revelations of Divine Love Semi-Final Match – Rhio b. Skye Smitson

– b. Skye Smitson Warren Banks b. Roy Johnson

b. Roy Johnson PROGRESS Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw b. Debbie Keitel (non-title match)

b. Debbie Keitel (non-title match) PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match – Nick Riley and Charlie Sterling (c) b. Danny Jones and Brendan White

– b. Danny Jones and Brendan White PROGRESS World Championship Match – Cara Noir (c) b. Gene Munny

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH:

WWE Network (worldwide)

demandPROGRESS (worldwide)

Peacock (US only)