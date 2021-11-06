Reason Why WWE Hasn’t Started Promoting This Year’s Survivor Series

Fans have noticed that WWE has yet to fully start the build for the Survivor Series pay-per-view event, which is just a few weeks away from happening.

The speculation is the card will feature WWE Champion Big E against Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. As of this writing, WWE has yet to make those bouts official.

There’s also been very little talk about those matches on television as the women’s bout was briefly mentioned during the Title Exchange segment a few weeks ago. A few weeks ago, there was a brief face-to-face between Big E and Reigns a few weeks ago.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the mentality in the company was to push Crown Jewel as hard as possible as that was the most important thing at the time. Now that the show has passed, the focus has been on the new rosters to settle in on television before eventually pushing the pay-per-view in the final weeks.

Big E is in a feud with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens right now while Reigns hasn’t mentioned Big E at all. Historically, WWE does a Raw vs. SmackDown theme for the show.

WWE presents the Survivor Series pay-per-view event on Saturday, November 21, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center that will air on Peacock.