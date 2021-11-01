Update On ROH Selling Its Tape Library

There are conflicting reports right now regarding if Ring of Honor is selling its tape library. A report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated stated that the library was up for sale to the highest bidder. According to comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, however, this might not be the case.

“They are not selling their tape library,” Meltzer said. “From talking to people – I know [Bryan Alvarez] talked to people in WWE, I talked to people in AEW and in Impact and none of them know of any tape library being for sale. And obviously, if the tape library was for sale, those would be the people you would try to sell it to, one of those companies or quite frankly, all of those companies.”

Meltzer continued to debunk a rumour that Sinclair only owns the ROH footage from 2012 onward.

“The other thing too is that for whatever reason there is a story going out that they only own the library from 2012 on and that’s not true either. Sinclair owns the entire library. That’s the situation,” Meltzer continued. “They aren’t folding the company but they are going to be just an indy. Some people think they always were but they were paying good contracts to a lot of people and, of course, they are no longer doing that. Those key people for the most part, I think are going to go. Some people won’t get offers but the ones that get offers are for sure going to go.”

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio with a h/t to SEScoops for the transcription.