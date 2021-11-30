ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C To Debut For MLW

ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C is set to make her MLW debut on January 21st, 2022 at Blood and Thunder. The event is an MLW Fusion television taping from Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. The 20-year-old has been training with Booker T since she was 16.

“Known as “The Prodigy,” the 5’1? featherweight looks to make a statement in her home state of Texas when she steps foot in an MLW ring for the fist-time ever on January 21st,” reads an MLW press release.

Rok-C won a tournament this year in ROH to win the ROH Women’s World Championship. She defeated Miranda Arize in the finals at Death Before Dishonor in September. Footage of her victory is below:

MLW’s Open Door Policy For Free Agents

MLW is touting that Rok-C will be the first to take part in the promotion’s new open-door policy as it concerns free agents. Last month, MLW revealed that a percentage of future events will feature wrestlers currently on the free agent market in addition to wrestlers signed to MLW contracts.

“While the majority of MLW’s roster features contracted competitors, a percentage of each card will now feature free agents, ensuring exciting and unpredictable matchups,” reads an MLW press release.

More on MLW’s open door policy for free agents is available in the link below: