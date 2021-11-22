Roman Reigns Beats Big E In Champion vs. Champion Bout At Survivor Series

WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns ended up in the main event of this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event. This was the biggest match WWE could book with its two top talents on each brand – Raw and SmackDown.

The match started out slow then Reigns dominated the majority of it. The story was how Big E wouldn’t give up and kept coming forward despite the damage he received. At one point, Reigns hit the Rock Bottom for a near fall. Reigns hit a spear for the win.

After cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley this September, Big E started his WWE Title reign. On the flip side, Reigns has held the Universal Championship since August 2020.

Reigns and The Usos have been feuding with Big E’s New Day stablemates Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on SmackDown over the past few weeks as in this year’s Draft, Big E stayed on Raw while Woods and Kingston moved to SmackDown.

Roman Reigns just hit Big E with the Rock Bottom! ?#SurvivorSeries (via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/7Ot9tJ8EPq — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 22, 2021

Last year’s main event featured Reigns going over then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre from the Amway Center inside the ThunderDome.

