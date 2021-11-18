Ruby Soho Reveals What Tony Khan Said Before Her AEW Debut

Ruby Soho is living her dream in AEW and she is finally in a place where she can express herself freely. This journey started with her incredible debut during the All Out PPV where she entered the Casino Battle Royal as the joker. Fans started chanting her name even before her music hit. This incredible reception helped her stand out and made her arrival a memorable moment in a show that also featured debuts of people like Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

The female star talked about the day of her debut on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted. She said that it was one of the best days of her life:

“It’s probably one of the best days of my life if I am being honest. It was super emotional; I went on such a rollercoaster that day. I was just on sensory overload for the entirety of the day. Obviously, there was a lot of anticipation. There’s a lot of stuff I was thinking about and hoping it would go perfectly and also realising it’s wrestling and nothing ever goes the way you think it’s going to go.

Leading up to that moment I was really nervous and I wanted everything to go the way that would make Tony happy and obviously I hadn’t gone by this name at that time and I was wondering if they would be receptive to that and they would be receptive to me, the new kid on the block.”

How Tony Khan Reacted To Ruby Soho’s Debut

Ruby Soho discussed how she was put in an important role as the joker in her debut match for the promotion. She recalled getting emotional backstage when the fans started chanting her name and almost cried. The AEW star then revealed the reaction of Tony Khan to the fired-up crowd that made the moment even better:

“I was the joker, such a important role in that match and I was hoping that I could live up to the role that it was. So, when they started chanting my name before I ever came out, it was so emotional. I remember looking at everybody that was near the stairs and almost crying. And I was like ‘ok pull it together Ruby, I gotta go wrestle, I gotta go do stuff.’

My favorite part that I will remember forever is Tony Khan from behind the screen as soon as he hears it, goes ‘let’s goooo.’ Screams at the top of his lungs. It was awesome. I was like ‘he’s my boss and he is so behind me right now. and he is happy already and that makes me happy.'”

Ruby Soho has already made a spot for herself on the AEW roster since her arrival. In the short time, she has challenged for the AEW women’s world championship already. Soho is currently participating in the TBS championship tournament where she is scheduled to face Kris Statlander in the quarterfinals.

