Sasha Banks Impressed By Bron Breakker: “What A Natural Gifted Talent”

Sasha Banks believes Bron Breakker has made quite the first impression.

Breakker has been quickly pushed on the NXT 2.0 brand and many agree it’s for a good reason. Despite having little experience, Breakker seems to be ahead of the curve both in the ring and on the mic.

Sasha Banks Praises Bron Breakker

Sasha Banks appeared on The Kurt Angle Show and said she’s in awe of Bron Breakker being as good as he is this fast.

“I got to meet Bron Breakker this past weekend at the UK tour, who is Rick Steiner’s son. I love the Steiners and he was, oh my god, amazing.

“I think he’s only been training like six months and I couldn’t believe it. What a natural gifted talent, so if guys like that can get opportunities to come and do live events and UK tours I think that’s incredible for NXT.”

Breakker was unsuccessful in his first bid for the NXT Championship. He was beaten by Tommaso Ciampa at Halloween Havoc.

All signs appear to lead to a rematch between Ciampa and Breakker. Many believe Bron will inevitably get his hands on the NXT gold.

Breakker had a tryout with WWE back in Nov. 2020. Things went well enough that he ended up joining the WWE Performance Center.

At first, WWE was going to have him be called Rex Steiner. For some reason, the name was changed before his NXT debut.

