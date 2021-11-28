Sasha Banks Recalls Taking A Break Due To Mental Health Issues

Sasha Banks felt on top of the world but she realized some time off was needed.

Banks has emerged as a top female star in WWE over the years. “The Boss” has won multiple championships and is relied upon to fulfill any role asked of her. No one is immune to the struggles that can come from mental health issues, however.

Sasha Banks Reflects On Time Off

In 2019, Sasha Banks realized that she wasn’t exactly feeling the love for a profession that she’s always been glued to. Speaking to Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, she revealed the moment she realized a break was in order.

“Maybe, yeah 2019 I was at that WrestleMania when I was just like, ‘Woah, I’m not nervous. I don’t feel anything and this is Wrestle freaking Mania. I couldn’t believe it.

“The biggest fan, the girl that wanted this her entire life didn’t feel anything at the biggest show ever?

“I mean, this is every wrestler’s dream to be here, and at that very moment I knew that I needed to take a break and I was like, ‘Alright, I gotta go find myself.’ And I did and it’s the best decision that I ever made and I’m so thankful that I did.”

Banks went into further detail on knowing that she simply wasn’t feeling right.

“It’s the energy that you feel. It’s the feeling, the numbness that you feel of going out there and not feeling the crowd the same way that you used to and not feeling that energy from them.

“If you go out there feeling numb and there’s no light in your eyes, if you can’t perform at your highest good, even though I did go out there and I put 110 percent, I was not loving it.

“There was no light behind my eyes and I wanted to find that again because this was my everything. This has been my life since I was 10 years old and I wasn’t gonna let it kill me.

“So, I was gonna find my light with it again. So, I took my break and it’s the best, best, best decision I ever made. It’s the best I’ve ever been.”

Just two years later, Banks found herself headlining night one of WrestleMania against Bianca Belair.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article