Sasha Banks says WWE trained her to work like a Diva, not a Wrestler

Sasha Banks has recalled the time when she was told not to train like male superstars.

WWE has come a long way when it comes to how female talent is utilized. The company went from the “sex sells” mentality to putting women on an even playing field.

Female stars such as Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte, and Bianca Belair have proven to shine bright on the biggest stage.

The change hadn’t occurred during Sasha’s time in developmental, however.

Sasha Banks Reflects On WWE Developmental

(via WWE)

Sasha Banks spoke to Kurt Angle on his podcast and admitted she pretty much had the handcuffs on while training in developmental due to the Divas era.

“It was really tough. Still, back then they didn’t want us to train like the men. We were told to train like Divas and we didn’t have any explanation to what that meant.

“They just came out and said, ‘Hey, no striking, no doing this no doing that.’ We’re like, ‘Okay, but we wanna wrestle. We wanna do it.’

“But training was every single day plus live events plus setting up the ring plus going to different towns and putting posters up so people could attend the shows.

“It was every single day sacrifice. I think maybe only Sunday I had off and that wasn’t even an off day cause you just had to recover mentally for what the next day was gonna bring.”

You can listen to Sasha Banks’ interview on the Kurt Angle Show here:

Banks has become one of WWE’s top stars regardless of gender. She has also been open about her positive relationship with Vince McMahon.

She was seen in action at the WWE Survivor Series PPV. Banks represented Team SmackDown in the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series tag team match. Team Raw ended up getting the win.

