Scotty 2 Hotty Has Requested His WWE Release

Longtime WWE employee and former on-air talent, Scotty 2 Hotty is looking to make his exit from the company.

Scotty debuted for WWE all the way back in 1997. He had his greatest run when he was a member of Too Cool along with Rikishi and Grandmaster Sexay.

Scotty 2 Hotty Says Goodbye To WWE

(via WWE)

Unless WWE sees value in Scotty enough to deny his release request, it looks like the former Too Cool member is on his way out the door. He expressed gratitude to the company and his fans.

“Today, I have asked for my release from World Wrestling Entertainment. 30 years ago I stepped into a WWE ring for the very first time.

“I have lived my dream 100 times over. Some of my most special memories will always be from the last five years working with NXT.

“The black and gold brand was something special and I am proud to have been a small part of that. I always promised myself that I would never be part of something solely for the paycheck and that was where I was at.

“I told myself that I would walk away if I ever got to that point, so that is what I have chosen to do. Coaching and producing the stars of NXT will always be a highlight of my life. I love you all more than you will ever know.”

Wrestling World Reacts

Scotty 2 Hotty has received a slew of support from the wrestling community. He has been showered with kind words from notable names.

Thank you Scotty! You’re the best ? — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) November 23, 2021

Can't thank you enough man! You're all heart and I am forever grateful. Wish you the best — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) November 23, 2021

You're the man, Scotty! — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 23, 2021

I love ya brother. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 23, 2021

My man. Thank you, and good luck in whatever the future holds. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 23, 2021

Can’t thank you enough for everything! I greatly appreciate you Scotty!! — EJ Nduka “The Judge” (@EjTheJudge) November 23, 2021

Thank you for everything, Scotty. Loved working & learning from you every week while we were there. Much love. See you down the road. ???? — The Bollywood Blondz #ButterChicken4Ever (@BollywoodBoyz) November 23, 2021

Thank you for everything you’ve done for my career and everyone else @TheScotty2Hotty! You provided a completely unique perspective to training everyday that made everyone better for it! — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) November 23, 2021

Scotty’s first run with WWE ended with his release back in May 2007. He never truly left the company, however, as he made sporadic appearances in the months and years that followed.

In 2016, he became a trainer at the WWE Performance Center. Many have praised his work helping younger talent develop.