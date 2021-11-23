Summer Rae Spotted At Impact Wrestling Tapings

Danielle Moinet (FKA Summer Rae) was spotted recently at the Impact Wrestling television tapings in Las Vegas. According to a report from PW Insider, it is not clear if Moinet was just visiting at the tapings or if she’ll be taking part in upcoming Impact programming.

Moinet also teased a potential return to the ring recently when she Tweeted out a picture of her in a wrestling ring along with the caption “Still feels like home.”

Still feels like home… pic.twitter.com/5w1F7fZF22 — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) November 22, 2021

Moinet signed with WWE in 2011 and made her main roster debut as Fandango’s dance partner in April of 2013. She would be involved in several programs during her run, even once as Rusev’s girlfriend while Lana became involved with Dolph Ziggler. Moinet also performed in The Marine 4: Moving Target. She was also featured on several seasons of the reality show, Total Divas.

In April of this year, it was revealed that Moinet is currently an executive with the cryptocurrency company, Cornerstone Global. Moinet graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in business.

In addition to her wrestling career, Moinet also competed in the Lingerie Football League as a quarterback. She played 2 seasons with the Chicago Bliss and in 2011 was named to the All-Star team.