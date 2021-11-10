Former WWE/Impact Star Taryn Terrell Alleges Sexual Abuse By Hotel Massage Therapist

Former Impact Knockouts champion and current NWA star Taryn Terrell has joined a class action lawsuit against the Biltmore Hotel in Miami. The suit alleges that she was sexually assaulted by massage therapist, Oscar Ojeda, in 2017, while staying at the hotel.

Ojeda was arrested in May and charged with battery based on statements from Terrell and one other victim. In total, 4 women are alleging the massage therapist touched them inappropriately.

“I may be a wrestler, I may be a stunt woman. I may be all of those things but at the end of the day I am a human and when someone invades your intimate private space it is not okay,” she said to NBC 6 Miami.

“The Biltmore’s top priority is ensuring the well-being and safety of our guests,” said the hotel in a statement. They also noted that Ojeda is no longer working with them in any capacity.

Terrell’s suit against the hotel alleges that Ojeda continued to work there despite a previous complaint against him being lodged. As a result of Ojeda’s continued employment at the hotel, two other women were then assaulted as well.

Terrell’s interview with NBC 6 Miami is below:

Terrell was with WWE from 2007 until 2010. She was then with Impact/TNA from 2012 until 2017. Terrell started with the NWA earlier this year where she has both worked on commentary and wrestled.