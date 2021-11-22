Team Raw Wins Men’s Tag Match At WWE Survivor Series

This year’s Survivor Series event featured a Traditional Elimination Match for the male roster between Raw and SmackDown talent as usual with some notable star power.

For the second straight year, WWE only used main roster talent. Team Raw featured Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory while SmackDown had (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, and Sheamus.

The first elimination saw Owens walk out and was counted out. Balor with a coup de grace to Corbin for the elimination. Lashley eliminated Woods with a spear and a full nelson. Lashley and McIntyre were both eliminated by countout as they brawled to the floor. Sheamus with the big boot to eliminate Balor. Theory rolled up Sheamus for the elimination. Hardy eliminated Theory with a swanton bomb. After Hardy hit the twist of fate, he went for the swanton bomb, but Seth put up the knees and connected with the stomp for the win.

This was the sixth straight year that Vince McMahon had decided to do the brand vs. brand theme for one of the big four events of the year for the company. In 2019, WWE used NXT talent across the show, but that ended in 2020.

Speaking of last year, Team Raw featured Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Matt Riddle while SmackDown had Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, and Otis with the red brand going over in a clean sweep.

What are your thoughts on Team Raw winning the match? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.