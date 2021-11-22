Team Raw Wins Women’s Tag Match At WWE Survivor Series

This year’s Traditional 5-on-5-on-5 Elimination Match for the female roster at the Survivor Series event is in the books.

Team Raw featured Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella & Zelina Vega while SmackDown had Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya & Toni Storm.

The first elimination saw Storm roll up Carmella, who was trying to get her mask on for the elimination. The crowd did a wave during the match at one point. The crowd also chanted for CM Punk. Storm eliminated Vega with her finisher. Morgan with a face plant to eliminate Storm. Banks eliminated Morgan with a splash. Shayna eliminated Ripley. Belair was the only person left on Raw. Banks got eliminated by count out. Belair rolled up Natalya for the elimination. Belair eliminated Bazler. Belair won with the kiss of death.

Five years ago, Vince McMahon decided to do the brand vs. brand theme that included women.

In 2021, Team Raw featured Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, and Lana) while SmackDown had Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Natalya. The red brand ended up coming out on top.

In 2019, WWE added NXT talent as Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae and Io Shirai) ended up winning by topping Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Asuka and Kairi Sane) and Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross).