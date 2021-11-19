Toni Storm Joins Team Smackdown for Survivor Series

WWE superstar Toni Storm will represent Friday Night Smackdown in the tag team elimination match at Survivor Series on November 21st.

Sonya Deville announced on Twitter that Storm would replace Aliyah as the fifth member of Team Smackdown. WWE confirmed Deville’s tweet shortly after. Storm will make her Pay Per View debut since being on the main roster.

Toni Storm Time on the Main Roster

Storm hasn’t been featured consistently in WWE since joining the main roster. Before joining the main roster, WWE promoted Storm as a newcomer to the Smackdown brand. She made her Smackdown debut on July 23rd when she defeated Zelina Vega. However, WWE didn’t feature Storm afterward except for occasional backstage segments.

She returned to competition in a loss to Vega in the first round of the Queen’s Crown Tournament on October 8th. WWE hasn’t used Storm on Smackdown since her loss to Vega. Despite winning her match on November 11th, Deville decided to take Aliyah off of Team Smackdown. It’s unclear if Deville or WWE will explain why Storm is replacing Aliyah on the team.

The WWE has confirmed six matches for Survivor Series. The main event of the Survivor Series seems to be WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a non-title match. The WWE could also have Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown’s Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as the main event. Both Lynch and Flair have generated attention towards their match due to their issues.

WWE hasn’t confirmed if they plan to add more matches. For Storm, Survivor Series will be an opportunity to show that WWE could utilize her more on the main roster.