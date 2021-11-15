Tony Khan Says He Knew Who AEW’s First 4 World Champions Would Be From The Beginning

In the build-up to AEW Full Gear, Tony Khan did a lot of media and spoke about his approach to long-term booking. At the recent media-scrum following Saturday’s PPV, Khan noted that he knew who AEW’s first 4 world champions would be. The idea of Hangman beating Omega for the title is something that had planned since even before Jericho beat Page to become the inaugural title holder.

Speaking at the Full Gear post-event media scrum, Khan had the following to say:

“Chris Jericho and then Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page. No, honestly, and if you look back, they all set up,” Khan said of his first 4 planned world champions. “Chris wrestled Kenny and then it built to Kenny coming back later to wrestle for the title, teaming with Hangman. Hangman also wrestled Chris. Then it built to Chris and Jon. Jon won the title and while that was happening, Kenny and Hangman had their partnership, their story, and Jon made all those great defences through the pandemic and was such a great pandemic champion.”

“Last year, Kenny and Hangman had that great match in the Eliminator final and then we came full circle to this and I think it all made sense.”

Thank you wrestling fans, thank you for making last night #AEWFullGear one of the best nights of my life. To see this great event@BleacherReport has a replay stream of Full Gear starting @ 1:30 pm ET + the Full Gear replay is now also available for US fans to purchase on @FiteTV — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 14, 2021

Bryan Danielson Beating Miro May Have Caused Some To Doubt If Page Would Win The Title.

Khan also noted that Bryan Danielson winning the World Title Eliminator tournament may have put some doubt in people’s minds about if Hangman was going to win the belt. Danielson’s win seemingly would set up a rematch with Omega, after their time-limit draw at Dynamite Grand Slam.

“People clearly wanted to see Hangman be crowned, but when Bryan Danielson won the Eliminator Tournament, you had to ask yourself, ‘Are Kenny and Bryan Danielson going to wrestle again?'” Khan continued.

Danielson’s win against Miro now sets up Danielson vs Page for Hangman’s first title defense.

“These things are all pretty well thought out in advance. The first four I would have told you all in advance would be Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page.”

In a previous interview, Khan noted that while he tries to plan things out in advance, unexpected injuries, fan reactions, and more can cause him to deviate from his plan. He noted that 2 out of 3 times he draws something up, it goes as he wanted it to. 1 out of 3 times, he’s forced to do something different instead.

Thank you to a young @AEW fan who is here at the @TargetCenterMN for #AEWFullGear tonight for this wonderful artwork! Thank you for this nice gift Jordan, it’s nice to meet you! If you fans at home can’t join us in person in Minneapolis, don’t miss #AEW Full Gear TONIGHT on PPV! pic.twitter.com/aiYl9U3tXh — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 13, 2021

H/T To Fightful for the transcriptions.