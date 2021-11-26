Tony Khan Comments On Possible Bidding War For MJF In 2024

During a recent promo, MJF noted that he is going to cause a bidding war to occur in 2024 when his AEW contract is up. AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and noted that he was aware MJF was going to make those statements and he’s also prepared to engage in such a bidding war.

“Yes, I knew he was going to say that, he’s been saying it for a long time,” Khan said on the show. “I have no problem with it. I signed him to a five year contract two years ago, he has three years left. I’m totally fine. There may be a bidding war in 2024, I’m fine with that.”

Khan continued to say during the conversation that anyone who signs with WWE these days is only signing a temporary arrangement, not a real contract.

“Anyone who signs a contract (with WWE) these days, is not signing a real contract. It’s a temporary arrangement. People who come wrestle with me, a lot of these people are frankly lifers and they know that,” Khan said.

“There is a lot more security with a contract here. I can’t say I’m going to extend every contract or bring every person back, but I also haven’t been doing mass layoffs,” Khan continued.