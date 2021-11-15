Top Dolla Deletes Jinder Mahal Diss Track After Fan Backlash

Hit Row’s Top Dolla has deleted a diss track he recorded regarding Jinder Mahal after he says he was flooded with negative messages on social media. Hit Row appears to be about to enter a rivalry with Mahal and Shanky and the diss track was meant to be in response to Jinder and Shanky’s segment on Smackdown.

Some of the lyrics from the since-deleted track are below.

“To all of you lames, you’d rather stay in your lane than play these games. Maharaja means prince and you ain’t that. The way you rap it’s clear you hate rap, I state facts. Ain’t you the guy from 3MB, with COVID-19 you wouldn’t be an ill MC. You used to be a champion and that’s embarrassing, you’re arrogant. And I mean, you’re clearly a hater, I’d rather rap with Heath Slater. I’m like Curry from 3 when I’m grilling beef. Get it? Curry beef. It must be an emergency cause if you’re spitting purposely, I’m Top Dolla, you’re bottom rupee, if it was currency I need a bit of urgency because Jinder’s bars sound like he never heard the beat.”

After deleting the track, Top Dolla pointed out that Jinder knew the track was coming. He says that the segment on Smackdown with Jinder and Shanky was making fun of his culture and he was simply doing the same in response.

Y’all in an uproar about a track that Jinder himself knew was coming. I’m over y’all flooding mentions so I deleted it. The whole point of this was for us to have a good time w/ what we are doing. If you think I was insensitive I just hope you have the same energy for MY CULTURE — Top Dolla ??/ A.J. Francis (@AJFrancis410) November 14, 2021

So far, Top Dolla is undefeated on the main roster. He defeated Cedric Alexander in a dark match on October 1st. In his first televised match, he teamed with Isaiah Scott and defeated Daniel Williams & Dustin Lawyer in a squash match on the October 22nd show.

