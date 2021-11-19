Top Dolla Posts New Track On His WWE Release: “In 90 Days I’m Everywhere”

Top Dolla was among the names cut from WWE‘s roster yesterday. He wasted little time recording and posting a track about it.

Some of the lyrics to the track are below:

“They gave me 90 days pay and Ima take that / And I’m still taking over the game, no take backs”

“In 90 days, I’m everywhere / Tell ya favorite promotion that you want me there

I’m trynna take my talents all across the land and over to Japan just because I know I can

And if you’re AEW, ROH, IMPACT, New Japan, NWA, PWG, MLW, DDT, All Japan, [GCW and more] and you see me as somebody you trynna get on the dotted line / 89 days from now, I can sign”

Top Dolla Released From WWE

B-Fab was the first from Hit Row to get released. She was cut from the roster earlier this month. Yesterday, the rest of the faction was released as well.

Top Dolla only had 7 matches in WWE. 2 on the main roster and 5 in NXT. The former NFL player and Army veteran defeated Cedric Alexander in Smackdown dark match on October 1st. He then teamed with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and defeated Daniel Williams & Dustin Lawyer on the October 22nd Smackdown. Hit Row looked to have just begun a rivalry with Jinder Mahal and Shanky on Smackdown before their release.