The Undertaker Shares High Praise for Omos

Wrestling legend The Undertaker has high hopes for WWE talent Omos.

The Undertaker appeared on The Bump to discuss his following plans in wrestling. He shared that he wants to have a role in talent development. When asked about his thoughts on Omos, he shared that he believes Omos is the closest fans have seen to Andre the Giant.

“… I’ll say this, there will never be another Andre, but this guy is the closest we’ve come, said The Undertaker. He admitted that it is high praise to compare Omos to Andre the Giant. However, The Undertaker also believes Omos is an exceptional talent in his own right.

Omos Career in WWE

Omos made his Monday Night Raw debut as a member of Akira Tozawa’s group of ninjas on June 15, 2020. He had different roles in WWE until he paired up with AJ Styles. With Styles, Omos won the WWE Raw Tag team Championships at Wrestlemania 37 on April 10. Their reign lasted for four months until RK-Bro defeated them at Summerslam on August 21. The team remains together, but Styles thinks that Omos could be a world champion one day.

In an interview with Ring Rules promoting WWE Crown Jewel, Styles shared his thoughts on Omos’ future. “…Omos and myself can focus on a singles run if we decide. He’ll be a champion — WWE Champion/Universal Champion soon. I have no doubt about it,” said Styles.

The Undertaker Mentoring Omos

Omos seems to have the support of his peers other than Styles. The Undertaker also revealed that he is giving wrestling advice to Omos. He shared on The Bump that Omos’ unique size makes him different from most wrestlers today and how he needs to protect his look.

“…Omos is special. The big thing for him to know and realize is that he is special and that he is different from everybody else,” said the Undertaker. He continued, “…The average size of the wrestler, in general, is smaller than what it was. So here’s this guy who is incredibly athletic and is incredibly huge, he just a big strong man. It’s important for him to protect that. Sometimes guys don’t understand what that means. He and I have had a couple of conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn’t do and if things get too heated, call me.”

Omos had a successful first year in WWE, and his peers have high aspirations for him. It’s up to Omos to try to live up to them.