Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Announce Engagement

Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell have announced their engagement. Mitchell posted to social media to announce the news.

life is fun with you..let’s do it forever ??? @VicJosephWWE pic.twitter.com/ICFllkEq4a — McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) November 5, 2021

Joseph, real name Victor Travagliante, is the current play-by-play commentator for NXT and the 205 brands in WWE. Previously he has worked on NXT UK, RAW and Main Event as well. Before WWE, Joseph worked for the Cleveland Browns Radio Network covering Cleveland Browns games. He started with WWE in 2017.

McKenzie Mitchell was with Impact Wrestling from 2016 until 2019 when she signed with WWE. She works on the NXT broadcast team in addition to numerous digital media hosting roles with the company.

The couple went public with their relationship a year ago on social media.

Earlier this year, Jospeh appeared on After the Bell and spoke about advice John Cena gave him on his commentary.

“I happen to see Cena and I went up and said, ‘Mr. Cena, I’m Vic Joseph, I’m new and I’m doing 205 Live tonight and I wanted to introduce myself.’ He goes, ‘You’re new? I’m going to watch the show.’ I’m thinking he’s not going to watch the show. We do the show and I’m leaving, he’s still in the locker room area or wherever and I walk by and I said, ‘John, nice to meet you.’ He says, ‘Vic, come here.’ He walked me over and sat and talked with me about what I did for that hour. ‘Know the stories, know the transitions, you had this, don’t say this, lay out here.’ He ran through it all.”