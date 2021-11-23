Tuesday, November 23, 2021
HomeNewsWWE News

What Happened With SmackDown Stars After Raw Went Off Air

A lumberjack match took place after Raw went off air

By Anutosh Bajpai
Randy Orton and Riddle at Raw
Randy Orton and Riddle at Raw

The ending of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw Big E standing tall in the ring after scoring a victory over Austin Theory in the main event of the show.

Though this wasn’t the end of the night for fans in attendance. People who were in the arena got to see a pretty unusual dark main event after the cameras stopped rolling.

After the Raw episode from Brooklyn, NY, went off air, Kevin Owens returned to attack the WWE champion. Austin Theory and Seth Rollins joined in on the attack before a number of other heels also came out.

Drew McIntyre led a group of babyfaces to make the save for the New Day star. This set up the stage for a 7 vs. 7 tag team match. People from Raw and SmackDown rosters were called in as lumberjacks for the bout.

After a good back and forth between the heel and face teams, the babyfaces won the match. They all got in the ring to celebrate afterward.

Randy Orton brought in his daughter Brooklyn to the ring and revealed that it was her fifth birthday. He asked the crowd to sing a birthday song and people obliged. The night then ended with the stars greeting each other and the crowd.

Watch: Seth Rollins Attacked By Fan On WWE Raw

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Trending Articles

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC