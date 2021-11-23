What Happened With SmackDown Stars After Raw Went Off Air

The ending of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw Big E standing tall in the ring after scoring a victory over Austin Theory in the main event of the show.

Though this wasn’t the end of the night for fans in attendance. People who were in the arena got to see a pretty unusual dark main event after the cameras stopped rolling.

Happy birthday, Brooklyn! @RandyOrton brought his daughter in the ring after #WWERaw



Legend ?? pic.twitter.com/qPSG7FTnZv — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 23, 2021

After the Raw episode from Brooklyn, NY, went off air, Kevin Owens returned to attack the WWE champion. Austin Theory and Seth Rollins joined in on the attack before a number of other heels also came out.

Drew McIntyre led a group of babyfaces to make the save for the New Day star. This set up the stage for a 7 vs. 7 tag team match. People from Raw and SmackDown rosters were called in as lumberjacks for the bout.

After a good back and forth between the heel and face teams, the babyfaces won the match. They all got in the ring to celebrate afterward.

Randy Orton brought in his daughter Brooklyn to the ring and revealed that it was her fifth birthday. He asked the crowd to sing a birthday song and people obliged. The night then ended with the stars greeting each other and the crowd.