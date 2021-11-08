What’s next for Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux?

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux will soon find themselves back on the free agency market. After an unremarkable stint with WWE, Kross and Scarlett are already looking ahead to the next chapter of their shared story.

The former NXT Champion resurfaced over the weekend with a new video titled, “Man from the Cemetary Town.” Kross narrates a video that exhibits more character development than we ever saw for him in WWE.

“It was never really very sunny when I was a kid, even in the summertime,” said Kross. “Where I grew up it was usually pretty dark, and very very cold. This is where I used to play. One time there was a man floating facedown in the creek. They found his body in the marsh, right before it washed out into the Hudson River. All the parents said it was a floating jacket, but I knew. Something was always wrong with this place.”

Killer Kross’ Next Move

Later in the video, Kross tells the viewer, “Wait for me, because I’m coming. Tick tock.”

“I heard you all the entire time. I heard your cries. I heard you banging on my tombstone, the noise kept me alive. But sometimes, you have to go back to where you came from to find out what you really are. We’ve been apart, but it’s almost time for us to be together again. Wait for me, because I’m coming. Tick tock.”

You can watch Karrion Kross‘ “Man from the Cemetery Town” video here:

Scarlett getting back to work

Kross’ fiancée Scarlett Bordeaux is already booking appearances for conventions and virtual autograph signings. You can see the full schedule below:

December 3rd: Asylum Wrestling (Virtual Signing)

Asylum Wrestling (Virtual Signing) December 4th: MCW

MCW December 7th: Highspots (Virtual Signing)

Highspots (Virtual Signing) December 8th: WrestleFest (Virtual Signing)

WrestleFest (Virtual Signing) December 11th: Glamour (New York – Signing)

Glamour (New York – Signing) December 12th: Glamour (New Jersey – Signing)

Glamour (New Jersey – Signing) December 16th: Icons (Virtual Signing)

Icons (Virtual Signing) December 17th: Icons (Philadelphia – Convention)

Icons (Philadelphia – Convention) February 6th: Celebfest (Baltimore – Convention)

Here’s my current signing schedule for December! Can’t wait to see you all! ????? pic.twitter.com/5fr3u0MTCc — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 7, 2021

With this latest round of releases, over 70 performers have been released by WWE this year. All of them are talented, but few of them can match the talent and box office potential of Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Tick tock.