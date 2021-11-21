WWE Survivor Series Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, November 21, 2021) WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event has been finalized.
The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center that will air on the Peacock but it will most likely be WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 7 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:
Final WWE Survivor Series Card
- WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns – Champion vs. Champion Match
- Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair – Champion vs. Champion Match
- Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, and Sheamus) – Men’s Elimination Tag Team Match
- Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella & Zelina Vega) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya & Toni Storm) – Women’s Elimination Tag Team Match
- Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Champions vs. Champions Match
- Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. United States Champion Damian Priest – Champion vs. Champion Match
- Ricochet, T-Bar, Mansoor, Cesaro, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Erik, Ivar, R-Truth, Drew Gulak, AJ Styles, Omos, Sami Zayn, Humberto, Angel, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Otis, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Jinder Mahal, and Shanky – Battle Royal