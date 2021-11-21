WWE Survivor Series Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, November 21, 2021) WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center that will air on the Peacock but it will most likely be WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 7 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:

Final WWE Survivor Series Card