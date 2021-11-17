Welcome to our WWE Survivor Series predictions. The event takes place this Sunday from Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center. It streams live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network, internationally.

SEScoops correspondents Andrew Ravens, Ella Jay and Robert Lentini are here to break down each match and give their predictions for who will survive.

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. United States Champion Damian Priest

Andrew Ravens: A battle of champions that not a lot of people care about aside from Nakamura’s ring entrance thanks to Pat McAfee and Rick Boogs. Priest has been slowly but steadily pushed since his alliance with Bad Bunny earlier this year when he’s on TV. Nakamura can lose and it won’t hurt him. (Prediction: Damian Priest)

Robert Lentini: The United States Championship should be a stepping stone for Damien Priest. The time for WWE to push Nakamura came and went when he won the Royal Rumble in 2018. Damian Priest is 39 and I’d like to think he picks up the win on Sunday and starts moving up the card in short order. (Prediction: Damian Priest)

Ella Jay: Priest will continue his solid run as United States Champion by defeating Nakamura here. Excited to see if Rick Boogs will play any deciding factor in this matchup. (Prediction: Damien Priest)

Consensus: Damien Priest (3-0)

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Robert Lentini: Randy Orton and Riddle are the perfect “can they coexist?!” tag team. Riddle has been getting pinned routinely and it is only a matter of time before this team falls apart. The Usos isolate Riddle and win the match. After the bell, Orton will tease an RKO on Riddle but changes his mind. Orton won’t hesitate once RK-Bro drop the tag titles. (Prediction: The Usos)

Ella Jay: This match may mark the beginning of the dissension of RK-Bro, with Riddle possible turning on Orton, but The Usos will begin some momentum for Team Smackdown with this victory. (Prediction: The Usos)

Andrew Ravens: The Usos have been put in an interesting place on the card as Roman Reigns is their leader and the alliance keeps them in the main event scene, but they do drop defeats quite often. If Vince McMahon is going for, putting smiles on the faces of fans, then the babyfaces go over and I can absolutely see that happening here.

(Prediction: Randy Orton and Matt Riddle)

Consensus: The Usos (2-1)

Team Raw (Sasha Banks, Shayna Bazler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya, and TBA) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega)

Ella Jay: Banks and Shotzi’s animosity may cause a huge elimination for their team, and allow team RAW to capture the victory. Liv Morgan will continue her momentum as one of the sole survivors, alongside Bianca Belair. Asuka perhaps will be the final addition to team Smackdown. (Prediction: Team Raw)

Andrew Ravens: An okay match on paper and for the sake of all fans, let’s hope they lean heavy on the good workers and it turns out to be a pretty decent match. I see SmackDown going over with Belair and Ripley standing as the last two for their team and sweeping the competition. (Prediction: Team SmackDown)

Robert Lentini: There are multiple superstars on both brands that could attack their teammates at any moment during this match. I’m sure that will happen but ultimately Bianca Belair will lead Team RAW to victory in impressive fashion. (Prediction: Team Raw)

Consensus: Team Raw (2-1)

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Theory, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, TBA, and Baron Corbin)

Andrew Ravens: Obviously, the outcome of this match doesn’t matter but how they get to the finish is the interesting part. Last year, Team Raw swept the men’s team and on paper aside from Drew McIntyre, WWE’s second biggest male star, SmackDown doesn’t have a lot of credible talent. I see another clean sweep with McIntyre being the last to fall against the odds. (Prediction: Team Raw)

Ella Jay: Expecting a few shocking early eliminations here, perhaps King Woods unleashes fury onto Bobby Lashley and rolls him up early?? Smackdown may fall in numbers then, with Hardy and McIntyre being the final two for the blue brand. Overall, RAW will likely take this victory with Balor and Rollins (or possibly just Rollins himself) as the sole survivor(s). No idea who Smackdown’s last member could be. Kofi Kingston? (Prediction: Team Raw)

Robert Lentini: Team RAW has the much better team on paper. However, Seth Rollins is far more concerned with being #1 contender and a future shot at the WWE Championship. Kevin Owens also has issues with WWE Champion Big E and seems to think everyone against him. Team SmackDown will win as a result of Team RAW imploding towards the end of the match. Drew McIntyre will be the last man standing for Team SmackDown. (Prediction: Team SmackDown)

Consensus: Team Raw (2-1)

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Ella Jay: My biggest question mark, as I don’t see either talent going over or losing cleanly here. Becky Lynch has been fairly protected since returning to in-ring competition, while Charlotte Flair has also dominated since recapturing singles gold. The bitter rivalry will be on full display between these two competitors, with the action ensuing outside the ring perhaps, resulting in a double count-out possibly. (Prediction: DRAW via Double Countout)

Robert Lentini: This match has created the most buzz with rumors of Lynch & Flair having a falling out in real life. My prediction is that the crowd will be incredibly loud for this one and Charlotte will get the win. Becky Lynch can explain the loss away in a promo on RAW the following night and continue her feud with Liv Morgan. (Prediction: Charlotte Flair)

Andrew Ravens: A match that we have seen before and without the backstage drama that played out last month with no footage, it all comes down to speculation about whether the match will be smooth or not. These are two pros at the top of their games so that’s not a real possibility. Flair should eat the loss here because she will be fine with it in storyline, but when it comes to Flair, we all know the company likes to protect her so I have Flair going over. (Prediction: Charlotte Flair)

Consensus: Charlotte Flair (2-0-1)

WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Andrew Ravens: A main event with not much buzz and clear outcome with Reigns going over. Big E didn’t have a long enough title reign or even built up to where he is now in the last two weeks to be a credible threat to beat “The Big Dog.” I can see some outside interference with The New Day and The Usos to further the program that has been playing out on SmackDown. Either way, Reigns wins. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Robert Lentini: Big E will hold his own against The Tribal Chief but ultimately will fall short. The Usos or Kevin Owens could interfere and help Reigns. Brock Lesnar could show up during or after the match and attack Roman. Either way, Roman Reigns is the biggest star in the professional wrestling business right now and there’s no reason to hand him a loss. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Ella Jay: Much love to Big E, but Roman Reigns has absolutely been unstoppable this year. Even though this is a non-title matchup, Reigns will look to dominate and earn a second win for Team Smackdown here. The Bloodline may end up securing the only wins for the blue brand. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Consensus: Roman Reigns (3-0)

There you have it. We want to know what you think about our Survivor Series predictions, as well as your own. Hit up the comments section and let us know.