WWE Survivor Series Results: Reigns vs. Big E, Lynch vs. Flair, Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown

WWE Survivor Series aired live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Team RAW battled Team SmackDown in two traditional Survivor Series elimination matches. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch battled SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Universal Champion Roman Reigns faced WWE Champion Big E tonight as well. During the Kickoff Show, Vince McMahon arrived and had Cleopatra’s Egg from The Rock’s film Red Notice.

Survivor Series Results

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Damian Preist via DQ (Kickoff Show) Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair Team RAW def. Team SmackDown (Men’s Match) Omos won the 25 man Battle Royal RK-Bro def. The Usos Team RAW def. Team SmackDown (Women’s Match) Roman Reigns def. Big E

Here are the takeaways from the PPV:

Becky Lynch Outlasted Charlotte Flair

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch battled Charlotte Flair to begin this year’s Survivor Series. Flair punched Becky in the face to start off the match as the energy in the crowd was incredible. Lynch battled back with a kick to the midsection but Charlotte caught Becky with a chop block. Flair went for Natural Selection but Becky countered into the Dis-Arm-Her. Charlotte escaped and the two superstars battled out of the ring. Lynch sent Charlotte into the ring post and rolled her back inside.

Charlotte stomped Becky to the mat and bounced her head off the canvas several times. Flair held her boot on Becky’s head until the referee stopped it. Flair then launched Becky into the ring post and posed for the crowd. Charlotte climbed to the top turnbuckle but Lynch shoved her down onto the barricade.

Becky went after Charlotte but Flair was ready and hit Lynch with a Backbreaker across the barricade. Back in the ring, Charlotte and Becky traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Flair leveled Lynch with a Clothesline and unloaded some more punches to the face.

Flair went for the cover but Lynch kicked out at one. Lynch caught Charlotte with an elbow to the face but Flair responded with some chops. Becky caught Flair with a kick and went for the Dis-Arm-Her but Charlotte countered into a roll-up for a two count. Charlotte followed it up with a Powerbomb but couldn’t keep Lynch down.

Lynch went for an Exploder Suplex but Charlotte countered with one of her own that sent Becky crashing into the turnbuckle. Flair connected with a Moonsault and went for the cover but Lynch once again kicked out at two. Becky hit Charlotte with a bunch of strikes and followed it up with a Leg Drop for a two count.

Becky booted Charlotte in the midsection and followed it up with some uppercuts. Charlotte went for a big boot but Becky dodged it. Flair quickly hit a back elbow to the face and went for the cover but Lynch was able to kick out at the last moment. Charlotte then hit the big boot for another near fall and shouted at the referee out of frustration.

Lynch connected with a reverse DDT in the middle of the ring for a tow count. Becky walked over Flair and Charlotte grabbed her. Lynch angrily punched the hell out of Flair before climbing to the top rope. Becky went for a Leg Drop but Charlotte got out of the way. Lynch quickly recovered and hit the Man-Handle Slam. Lynch went for the cover but Flair got her boot on the bottom rope to break it up.

Becky applied the Figure Four in the ring and Charlotte screamed in agony. Lynch shouted “tap b*tch!” and Charlotte responded by reversing the hold but Becky quickly reached the bottom rope to break it up. Lynch stumbled to the apron and Flair hit her with a boot to the face. Becky fell to the floor and Charlotte climbed to the top rope.

Charlotte hit a big Moonsault and rolled Becky back into the ring. Flair went for the cover before applying the Dis-Arm-Her on Lynch. Becky reached the ropes to break the hold and the match continued. Charlotte unloaded some chops on Becky in the corner of the ring. Charlotte rolled Becky up and used the ropes for leverage but the referee caught her. Becky then reversed it and used the ropes for leverage but the referee didn’t see it and won the match.

Team RAW def. Team SmackDown (Men’s Match)

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) faced Team SmackDown (King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Drew McIntyre) in a 10-man Elimination match. Owens and Rollins argued about who will start the match. Rollins told Kevin that he wanted to see something from Owens and he started it off with Woods.

Kevin rolled out of the ring and left Team RAW behind. Owens was counted out for the first elimination and took a bow on the stage as the crowd booed. McIntyre hit Rollins with a shoulder tackle and then King Woods and Austin Theory battled in the ring. Woods took control and dragged Theory to the corner. McIntyre tagged in and continued to beat down Austin Theory.

Sheamus tagged in and hit Austin with a chop that echoed through Barclays. Madcap Moss was fired up as Happy Corbin tagged in and unloaded a couple punches. Austin battled back and tagged in Seth Rollins. Corbin leveled Rollins with a Clothesline and tagged in King Woods.

King Woods beat Rollins down a bit before tagging in Jeff Hardy. Jeff connected with a Splash and went for the cover but Seth kicked out at two. Sheamus tagged back in and hit Seth with an uppercut. Rollins battled back and tagged in Finn Bálor. Finn went to work on Sheamus’ arm but the Celtic Warrior put a stop to it with a forearm to the face.

Happy Corbin tagged in and stomped on Balor. King Woods got back in the action and got Balor in a Headlock. Drew tagged in and planted Balor with a Suplex for a near fall. Jeff tagged in and allowed Balor to get up. The two locked up and Jeff brought Balor to the corner. Happy Corbin tagged in and stomped on Balor again. Finn attempted to escape but Corbin sent him back to the corner.

Finn finally hit some kicks and rolled Corbin up for a near fall. Corbin hit Deep Six and went for the cover but Lashley broke it up. McIntyre sent Lashley out of the ring with an overhead throw. Corbin planted Theory with a Chokeslam and charged at Balor. Finn got out of the way and Corbin hit the ring post. Balor hit a Dropkick and then Coup de Grace for the pinfall elimination on Happy Corbin. Madcap Moss was divested ringside.

Balor and Jeff Hardy battled again. Hardy hit an Atomic Drop, Leg Drop, Dropkick, and an elbow to the midsection for a near fall. Balor hit a Dropkick of his own for a two count before tagging in Seth Rollins. Seth bashed Hardy in the ribs with a double axe handle and whipped him to the corner.

The All Mighty tagged in and drove his shoulder into Hardy’s ribs against the turnbuckle. Lashley unloaded a flurry of strikes to Hardy’s face before tagging Balor back in. Finn got Hardy in a Headlock in the middle of the ring and brought him to the canvas. Jeff battled to his feet but Finn brought him to the corner.

Rollins tagged in and brought Hardy to the 2nd turnbuckle. Jeff battled back and hit Whisper in the Wind on Balor & Rollins. Lashley dragged McIntyre off the apron and bashed his head into the ring post. Back in the ring, Austin slammed Jeff to the canvas for a two count. Theory went for a Suplex but Jeff countered into a cradle for a two count.

King Woods tagged in and leveled Theory with a kick to the face. King Woods delivered a Clothesline to Rollins and then a Russian Leg Sweep to Austin. Woods booted Theory to a knee and hit him with a rolling forearm to the face. King Woods climbed to the top but Lashley shoved him down. Bobby tagged in and hit Woods with a Spear before applying the Hurt Lock for the elimination via submission.

DOWN WITH THE KING, says @fightbobby … before all hell breaks loose!#SurvivorSeries is streaming LIVE on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. pic.twitter.com/pvCsC6tbwM — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021

Sheamus and Jeff Hardy attacked Lashley to break up the Hurt Lock. Rollins and Balor hit Sheamus & Hardy with dueling Slingblades. Balor went for a Crossbody but Sheamus caught him. Rollins leveled Sheamus with a Suicide Dive and all three superstars crashed to the floor.

McIntyre pulled himself up and stared at Lashley. Drew tagged himself in and the two superstars circled each other in the middle of the ring. Lashley looked behind him and realized there was nobody to tag on the apron. McIntyre charged and hit Lashley with some strikes in the corner. Lashley battled back and beat McIntyre down in the corner. McIntyre exploded out of the corner with a Clothesline and sent Lashley to the outside.

Drew followed Lashley out there and Bobby tried to bash him into the ring post again. McIntyre escaped but Lashley Clotheslined him over the barricade. McIntyre hit Lashley with a Back Body Drop over the barricade but both superstars were counted out and eliminated. McIntyre leveled Lashley with a Claymore but Bobby was back up in matter of moments. McIntyre and Lashley trash talked before officials separated them. Rollins taunted McIntyre and Drew hit him with the Glasgow Kiss before leaving.

Sheamus went for the cover but Seth was able to kick out at two. Balor tagged in and Sheamus greeted him with a Clothesline. Sheamus followed it up with a Backbreaker for a near fall. Finn escaped a Powerbomb and hit Sheamus with a Slingblade. Balor followed it up with a Dropkick before making his way to the top rope. Balor went for the Coup de Grace but Sheamus got out of the way. Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick to eliminate Balor via pinfall.

Austin Theory immediately went after Sheamus and brought him to the corner. Rollins tagged in and stomped Sheamus down to the mat. Seth hit Sheamus with a Suplex and applied a Headlock. Sheamus escaped and connected with a Backbreaker. Jeff Hardy tagged in and hit Seth with a Clothesline. Hardy followed it up with a Jawbreaker and a Splash off the middle turnbuckle for a two count.

Sheamus sent Theory and Rollins to the corner and set up as a springboard for Hardy. Jeff leaped off of Sheamus’ back and hit a Splash on Theory and Seth in the corner. Sheamus sent Theory and Rollins to the ring apron. Jeff and Sheamus hit Theory & Rollins with 10 Beats of the Bodhran and Austin fell out of the ring.

Seth went for a Stomp but Sheamus countered into White Noise. Sheamus geared up for the Brogue Kick but Austin distracted him. Seth capitalized with a Superkick and went for the cover but Sheamus powered out at two. Austin Theory tagged in as Seth dragged Jeff to the floor. Sheamus went for the tag but Hardy wasn’t on the apron. Austin rolled up Sheamus for the pinfall elimination. Sheamus leveled Austin Theory with a Clothesline and then did the same to the final remaining member of Team SmackDown, Jeff Hardy.

Rollins tagged in and climbed to the top rope. Seth hit Jeff with a Frog Splash and went for the cover but Hardy kicked out at two. Theory and Rollins perched Hardy up on the top turnbuckle and went for a Superplex but Jeff battled free. Jeff knocked Rollins out of the ring and to the floor. Hardy sent Theory to the mat and hit him with the Swanton Bomb for the pinfall elimination.

It was now down to Seth Rollins (Team RAW) and Jeff Hardy (Team SmackDown). The crowd was loudly behind Jeff and chanted his name as Rollins made his way back into the ring. Seth told Jeff that his prime has passed and he is going to take him out. Jeff hit a Russian Leg Sweep into a cover and Rollins kicked out at the last moment. Rollins hit Jeff with a couple forearm shots to the head for a two count.

Seth set up for the Stomp as Jeff made his way up. Hardy was ready and blocked it. Jeff planted Rollins with the Twist of Fate and made his way to the top rope. Jeff went for the Swanton Bomb but Rollins got his knees up. Seth then hit Jeff with Stomp for the pinfall elimination and clinched another victory for Team RAW.

Vince McMahon & Roman Reigns, Omos Won The Battle Royal

Vince McMahon had a conversation with Universal Champion Roman Reigns backstage in his office. Vince noted that The Rock had given him The Egg from Red Notice and how it is worth millions of dollars. Vince asked if Roman wanted the gift and Reigns joked that it was almost worth as much as his next contract. Reigns exited and Vince was stunned at the response.

Later on the show, Vince McMahon had a conversation with Sonya Deville & Adam Pearce backstage. Vince said someone stole his “100 million dollar egg”.

25 superstars competed in The Rock’s 25th Anniversary Battle Royal tonight at Survivor Series. Sami Zayn tried to from an alliance with Cesaro and Ricochet during the Battle Royal but it backfired. Street Profits then tossed Sami out of the ring for the elimination. Omos Clotheslined Commander Azeez over the top rope for an impressive elimination.

Azeez tried to drag Styles over the top rope and played tug of war with Omos. Cesaro attacked Omos and he let go of Styles and AJ was eliminated. Omos got pissed off and everyone attacked him but the big man fought them all off. Omos eliminated Cesaro, Dawkins and then Montez Ford. The Battle Royal was down to Ricochet and Omos. Ricochet hit a Dropkick and unloaded some punches. Omos shrugged them off and threw Ricochet over the top for the elimination. AJ Styles celebrated with Omos after the victory. Montez Ford hit AJ Styles with an Enziguri and started throwing pizza into the crowd (Pizza Hut sponsored the Battle Royal).

RK-Bro def. The Usos

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) battled SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos tonight at Survivor Series. Riddle and Jimmy Uso started off the action. Riddle connected with a kick to the face and deadlifted Jimmy into a slam. Orton tagged in and stomped on Jimmy’s hand. Uso hit a jab to the midsection and hit Orton’s chest with some chops in the corner of the ring.

Orton ducked a Clothesline and went for an RKO but Jimmy saw it coming and darted out of the ring. The Usos shared a hug and regrouped outside the ring as Orton paced around. Jey tagged in and traded punches with Orton. Jey got the better of the exchange and took the opportunity to pose for the crowd. Orton capitalized with a rake to the eyes and tagged in Riddle.

Riddle Clotheslined Jimmy to the floor and hit him with a springboard Splash outside the ring. Riddle got on the apron and Jey hit him with a running forearm. Jey slammed Riddle on top of the barricade and tagged in Jimmy Uso. Jimmy hit a Suicide Dive and The Usos posed over Riddle on the floor outside the ring.

The Usos isolated Riddle in the corner and took turns beating him down. Riddle eventually battled back but couldn’t make it to the corner. Jimmy hit Riddle with a Suplex for a two count before applying a Headlock. Riddle escaped and hit a GTS. Orton tagged in and hit Jey with a couple Clotheslines. Orton followed it up with a. Powerslam to both Usos and set up for a DDT.

Jey blocked it and dragged Orton out of the ring. Orton slammed him on top op the announce table and then dropped Jimmy on top of the table as well. Jey hit a Superkick as Orton got back into the ring. Randy shrugged it off and planted Jey with the Draping DDT. Orton geared up for the RKO as Riddle fired up the crowd. Jey blocked it and hit Orton with a Superkick.

Riddle tagged in and unloaded a series of kicks and some knee strikes to The Usos. Riddle hit a Splash in the corner and followed it up with an Exploder Suplex. Jey connected with a slam and went for the cover but Riddle kicked out at two. Riddle hit a German Suplex for a two count.

Jimmy tagged in and planted Riddle with a Samoan Drop for a two count. The Usos leveled Orton with two Superkicks as he tried to help out Riddle. Jimmy and Jey hit Riddle with two Superkicks but Riddle somehow kicked out at two. Orton tagged in and Jimmy caught him with a kick. Jimmy didn’t realize Orton got the tag and hit Riddle with an Enziguri. Jimmy climbed to the top rope and went for a Frog Splash but Randy countered into an RKO for the pinfall victory.

Team RAW def. Team SmackDown (Women’s Match)

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley) faced Team SmackDown (Natalya, Shotzi, Toni Storm, Shayna Baszler, Sasha Banks) in a 10-woman Elimination match. Toni Storm and Carmella started off the match. Carmella hit a punch and tagged in Queen Zelina.

Vega stomped on Storm in the corner and then hit a running kick. Carmella tagged back in and struggled to put her mask on. Ripley got annoyed and ripped the mask away. Toni Storm capitalized and rolled up Carmella for the first elimination. Rhea and Queen Zelina argued on the apron as Banks and Belair tagged in. Shotzi tagged herself in and shoved Belair to the corner.

Bianca slammed Shotzi to the mat a couple times in the middle of the ring. Shotzi hit a Crossbody and applied a submission hold. Bianca escaped and tagged in Liv Morgan. Liv leaped off the middle turnbuckle onto Shotzi for a two count. Shotzi took control and sent Liv to the corner. Natalya tagged in and planted Liv with a Suplex for a near fall.

Natalya connected with a Dropkick for another two count. Rhea Ripley tagged in and leveled Natalya with a couple Clotheslines. Ripley hit a Dropkick to the back of Natalya’s head for a two count. Natalya responded with a German Suplex and tagged in Shayna Baszler.

Shayna and Natalya lifted Ripley up and dropped her with a Suplex. Baszler went for the cover but Rhea kicked out. Baszler tried to stomp on Ripley’s elbow but Rhea caught her. Ripley went for Riptide but Shayna countered into a Gutwrench Suplex for a two count. Shayna went for a running knee but Rhea dodged it and Baszler crashed into the turnbuckle.

Shotzi ripped Sasha off the apron and attacked her as Shayna was reaching for a tag. Rhea elbowed Shayna in the face and drove her into the turnbuckle several times. Ripley put Shayna on the top turnbuckle and went for a Powerbomb but Shayna countered into an Armbar. Ripley escaped and Shayna went for the Kirifuda Clutch. Rhea blocked it and went for Riptide but Shotzi broke it up. Shayna went for it again but Ripley countered with a slam.

Sasha hopped back up on the apron and tagged in. Bianca then tagged in and the two circled each other. Belair and Sasha traded words and then shoves. Sasha hit Belair with a chop and went for an Arm Drag but Bianca landed on her feet. Belair taunted Banks and it backfired as Sasha got her in the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring. Bianca escaped and hit a Fallaway Slam. Sasha hit an awesome springboard Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Rhea broke it up.

Belair hit a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Banks kicked out at two. Bianca went for the KOD but Banks held onto Belair’s hair. Banks sent Belair to the corner and Queen Zelina tagged in. Belair lifted up Vega and threw her onto Banks for a two count. Queen Zelina hit a Hurricanrana that sent Banks to the corner.

Toni Storm tagged in and hit Storm One on Queen Zelina for the pinfall elimination. Liv and Storm then battled. Toni went for a boot to the face but Liv ducked under it and rolled her up for a two count. Liv rolled up Storm again but Shayna broke it up. Morgan hit Toni with Oblivion for the pinfall elimination.

Shayna and Liv traded punches in the middle of the ring. Shayna brought Liv to the corner and Shotzi tagged in. Shotzi hit a Splash but Sasha tagged herself in. Banks hit Liv with a Frog Splash for the pinfall elimination. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were the only two remaining superstars on Team RAW.

Ripley showed off her strength and deadlifted Banks into a vertical Suplex for a very close near fall. Ripley hopped to the top rope and delivered a Dropkick to The Boss’ face. Ripley went for Riptide but Sasha countered into a Bank Statement. Shayna hit Rhea with a knee to the face for the pinfall elimination.

It was now Bianca Belair versus Sasha, Natalya, Shotzi, and Shayna. Belair rolled up Natalya for a two count and then hit her with a Suplex for another near fall. Bianca knocked everyone off the apron and sent Natalya to the corner. Belair got distracted with Baszler and Natalya capitalized with a Powerbomb. Shotzi and Sasha Banks started arguing again. Team SmackDown then kept Sasha Banks from getting back into the ring so she would be eliminated via count out.

Natalya got Belair in the Sharpshooter but Bianca countered into a roll-up for the pinfall elimination. Shayna hit Belair with a knee to the face and went for the Kirifuda Clutch. Belair countered into the KOD for the pinfall elimination. Shotzi got back into the ring and traded strikes with Belair. Shotzi applied a headscissors over the ropes until the ref broke it up. Shotzi went for a Crossbody but Belair caught her and rolled through. Shotzi broke free but Belair sent her to the corner. Bianca bounced Shotzi off the turnbuckle and hit the KOD for the pinfall elimination. Team RAW won again.

Roman Reigns def. Big E

Universal Champion Roman Reigns faced WWE Champion Big E in the main event of this year’s Survivor Series. Paul Heyman was interviewed backstage and said that if Vince McMahon was looking for a suspect, there is an arena full of people here in Brooklyn. Kayla Braxton informed Paul that she has heard that Brock Lesnar‘s suspension is no longer indefinite. Heyman look worried before telling Kayla to go ask Adam Pearce since he is the one with a problem with Lesnar.

Reigns and Big E circled each other after the bell rang before locking up in the middle of the ring. Big E shoved Roman to the corner before the two locked up again. Big E shoved Reigns away again and flexed as the Universal Champion regrouped with Heyman outside the ring.

Big E and Roman traded punches back in the ring. Reigns got the better of the exchange and hit a big Clothesline for a two count. Roman stomped on Big E a few times before slamming his head off the top turnbuckle. Reigns bounced off the ropes but Big E leapfrogged him and hit an elbow to the face for a two count. Big E unloaded some strikes to the chest and went for a Splash. Roman rolled out of the way and the WWE Champion crashed on the ring apron and to the floor.

Reigns hit the Drive By and rolled Big E back into the ring. Roman hit Big E with some punches in the corner of the ring until the referee backed him off. Reigns leveled Big E with a big punch as he stumbled out of the corner. Roman hit an Elbow Drop for a one count and applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring.

Big E escaped but Reigns hit him with a Clothesline for a two count. The action spilled to the outside and Roman threw Big E into the ring post. Roman talked some trash before slamming Big E into the ring post again. The referee was about to count Big E out but Reigns broke it up. Big E launched Reigns into the steel steps and both superstars returned to the ring.

Big E hit Reigns with a Splash went for the Big Ending but Roman blocked it. Roman connected with a Samoan Drop and went for the cover but Big E kicked out at two. Reigns charged but Big E countered into a Uranage for a two count. Big E got Reigns in the Stretch Muffler but Roman countered into a Powerbomb for a near fall.

Roman went for the Superman Punch but Big E got out of the way. Reigns then hit Big E with a Rock Bottom/Uranage for a two count. Roman leveled Big E with a Superman Punch but the WWE Champion got back up. Reigns hit him with another Superman Punch and got distracted with the crowd. Roman set up for the Spear but Big E was already up. Big E went for the Big Ending but Roman escaped to the apron. Big E hit him with a Spear and both men crashed to the floor.

Big E rolled Roman back into the ring and Reigns caught him with a Spear. Roman went for the cover but Big E was able to kick out at two. Reigns went for the Guillotine but Big E countered into a Big Ending. Big E went for the cover but Roman Reigns grabbed the bottom rope at two.

The crowd chanted “this is awesome!” as Big E followed Roman to the outside. Big E bounced Roman’s face off the announce table and threw him into the ring post. Big E slammed Roman Reigns into the barricade and started trash talking the Universal Champion. Big E went to slam Reigns into the steel steps but the Universal Champion reversed it. Big E crashed into the steps and stumbled to his feet. Reigns leaped off the steps and hit a Superman Punch. Back in the ring, Big E went for a Big Ending but Roman escaped and hit a Spear for the pinfall victory.