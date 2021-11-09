WWE Survivor Series Updated Card: Two Big Matches Set, Bobby Lashley Replaces Raw Star

During Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, the company announced two big matches and made a change to a traditional elimination tag team match for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a champion vs. champion bouts were confirmed. Also, Bobby Lashley has replaced Dominik Mysterio on Team Raw.

Regarding Lashley, WWE had Adam Pearce point out to Rey and Dominik Mysterio that Team Raw at Survivor Series consists of all former WWE Champions besides Dominik so if the son of the future WWE Hall of Famer could beat Lashley then he would keep his spot. That didn’t happen as Lashley beat him in a one-sided match with the returning MVP at ringside.

Lashley is now joining Raw’s men’s Survivor Series team alongside Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio.

As for Lynch vs. Flair, this comes just a few weeks ago when Flair and Lynch confronted one another following the title exchange segment on SmackDown that reportedly led to Flair being escorted out of the arena to prevent any further issues. Flair went to management regarding the segment and tried to convince them that it would make her title reign look weak.

