WWE Survivor Series Updated Card: Two New Matches Announced

New matches have been announced for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV.

On Monday, WWE added some champion vs. champion bouts such as Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. United States Champion Damian Priest and Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

WWE presents the Survivor Series pay-per-view event on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days.

WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns – Champion vs. Champion Match

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair – Champion vs. Champion Match

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, TBA, and Baron Corbin) – Men’s Elimination Tag Team Match

Team Raw (Sasha Banks, Shayna Bazler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya, and TBA) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega) – Women’s Elimination Tag Team Match

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Champions vs. Champions Match

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. United States Champion Damian Priest – Champion vs. Champion Match